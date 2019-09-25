Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake Has Raised by Alps Advisors Inc; Helmerich Payne (HP) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Position by $434,448 as Stock Value Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (HP) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 4,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 13,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Helmerich Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 628,336 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 945,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 27.72 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $892.39 million, up from 26.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 3.01 million shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26 million for 42.86 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

