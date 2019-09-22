Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Trimmed Holding by $3.27 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $79.04 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 102,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.53 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.86M shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 389,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.62M, up from 928,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock. $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by Heminger Gary R..

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 194,118 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $55.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. by 217,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.03M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

