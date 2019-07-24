Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.56 Million; Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $34.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 329,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.10M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.38M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 6.09 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.11% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Regions accumulated 7,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Communications has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cincinnati Insurance reported 0.14% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 436 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 543 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 17,970 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners accumulated 38,926 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 1.86 million shares. Summit Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Missouri-based Finance Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 10,107 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 18,542 shares. Joel Isaacson & Communication holds 0.19% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.