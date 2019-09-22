Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $19.33 Million as Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Tompkins Financial Lowered by $4.34 Million Its Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 604,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 5.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.80M, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 3.93M shares traded or 53.35% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners L by 10,149 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $88.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 119,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 11,483 shares. Samson Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 230,588 shares for 13.96% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 15,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 545 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Ltd accumulated 409,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Starr invested 2.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset Invests Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Advisory has invested 3.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Knott David M owns 4.47% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 329,558 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,518 shares in its portfolio. Frontier has 0.1% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Paragon Mgmt Limited reported 2,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 1,090 shares. 800 are held by Toth Finance Advisory.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.03 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Wednesday, August 7. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,526 shares to 50,445 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Usa Esg Slct Etf (KLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 32,305 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allen Ltd Company reported 171,168 shares stake. Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 122,380 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 174,695 shares. Iron Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 5,295 shares. Kingfisher Cap invested in 16,608 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Barton Mngmt reported 21,011 shares. Pictet Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,420 shares. Capital Ok owns 78,866 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na has 54,224 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has 77,563 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 718,710 shares. Sigma Planning reported 91,722 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.