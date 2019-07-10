Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Homrich & Berg Increased Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 13,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 196,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 2.29M shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 5,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 69,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61 million for 13.29 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,431 are owned by Frontier Invest Mgmt Com. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.47% or 354,102 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 5,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 96,895 shares. Kings Point holds 104,773 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,800 shares. 43,109 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. Brookfield Asset accumulated 7.85M shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 36,100 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,308 shares. 2.45 million are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Pcl. Heronetta Mgmt LP accumulated 283,537 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,551 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,969 shares to 64,277 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashford Capital holds 0.26% or 15,171 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 162,592 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 132 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 2.46% or 248,710 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Liability reported 591,996 shares. 41,500 are held by Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Management reported 4,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 6,139 are held by Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability. Qv Investors has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Assocs invested in 9.28 million shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Channing Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,449 shares.

