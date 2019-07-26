Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $27.60 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Position by $346,653

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.90 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15M, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 2.16 million shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 5,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 5.08 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares to 49,755 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 36,628 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 691,252 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 21,702 shares. South State Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,220 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 860,001 shares. Essex Fincl has 2,319 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 272,339 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 19,303 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 178,801 shares. 6.88 million are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Art Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.65% or 96,530 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,714 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares to 11.75 million shares, valued at $341.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf holds 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 9,000 shares. Chilton Lc holds 24,457 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Castleark Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.32% or 260,078 shares. Avalon Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,542 shares. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.51% or 3.83M shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,274 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr has 243,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Apollo Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Blair William And Com Il holds 0% or 10,029 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 46,730 shares in its portfolio. 44,719 are held by Lucas Cap Mgmt. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

