Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.50 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $25.81 Million as Valuation Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 496,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 805,395 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.08 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 109,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 382,788 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32M, down from 492,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 3.80 million shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. also bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 9. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 21,150 shares to 22,850 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.02 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 619,650 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $113.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

