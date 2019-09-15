Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding Has Lifted by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased Its Mastercard Cl (MA) Stake by $793,848 as Stock Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 232,697 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 213,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 2.88 million shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl (MA) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 23,037 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $125.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,555 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M. 18,800 shares valued at $513,259 were bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9.

