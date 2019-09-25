Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $470,400; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holder Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 54,540 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 69,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 3.14M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 6,823 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 71,498 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67M, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 305,907 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,453 shares to 22,249 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 114,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.67M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,914 shares stake. Spf Beheer Bv has 3.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Citigroup reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 211,226 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 10,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.19% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 26,009 shares. Voya Management reported 41,042 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,452 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 48,875 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc owns 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 5,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,517 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 4,338 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 40,802 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 35,000 shares.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.02 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. had bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million on Wednesday, August 7.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co 6.15 09 by 16,750 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 23,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 34,078 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 20,735 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Lc has 318,307 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 10,000 are owned by Somerset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Next Finance Gru owns 267 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cv Starr & Tru holds 196,200 shares. Natixis holds 0.12% or 466,900 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation stated it has 553,423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 15,625 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 928,908 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.13% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 155,044 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Citigroup has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).