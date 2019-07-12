Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Knott David M Raised Position by $640,000; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.08 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 156.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 77,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,031 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 49,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $369.05. About 862,664 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 5,929 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 62,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 99,748 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 183,176 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bollard Gp Lc reported 86,807 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership has 566,829 shares. Pnc Ser Gru holds 0.01% or 346,535 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 103,722 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,542 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Highland Mgmt LP owns 460,154 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 499 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,840 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,555 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).