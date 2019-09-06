MPLX LP (MPLX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of MPLX LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MPLX LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MPLX LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 0.00% 27.00% 8.10% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MPLX LP and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP N/A 31 12.80 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

MPLX LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MPLX LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$36.13 is the average target price of MPLX LP, with a potential upside of 26.77%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. With higher possible upside potential for MPLX LP’s peers, analysts think MPLX LP is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MPLX LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance while MPLX LP’s peers have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MPLX LP are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, MPLX LP’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. MPLX LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MPLX LP.

Risk & Volatility

MPLX LP has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MPLX LP’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MPLX LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MPLX LP’s rivals beat MPLX LP on 6 of the 6 factors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.