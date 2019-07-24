MPLX LP (MPLX) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP 33 3.91 N/A 2.30 13.66 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.15 N/A 1.95 34.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MPLX LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. Cheniere Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MPLX LP. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MPLX LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cheniere Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MPLX LP and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta means MPLX LP’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MPLX LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cheniere Energy Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Cheniere Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MPLX LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MPLX LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 4 2.80 Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MPLX LP has an average target price of $37.8, and a 20.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MPLX LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 94% respectively. MPLX LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.7% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP 1.16% -3.68% -7.51% -5.59% -10.23% 3.63% Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.98% 0.84% 1.78% 7.49% 6.87% 13.23%

For the past year MPLX LP was less bullish than Cheniere Energy Inc.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.