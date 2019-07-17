Mplx LP Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 27,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 652,000 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (MPLX) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 28,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 68,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 685,366 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,445 shares to 28,640 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,258 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.