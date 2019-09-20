Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 59.81 N/A -0.37 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.81 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moxian Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Yelp Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Moxian Inc. and Yelp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Yelp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a 15.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Moxian Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yelp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Yelp Inc. beats Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.