Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 41.74 N/A -0.37 0.00 Travelzoo 15 1.24 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moxian Inc. and Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Moxian Inc. and Travelzoo.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Travelzoo has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moxian Inc. and Travelzoo are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Travelzoo’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Moxian Inc. has weaker performance than Travelzoo

Summary

Travelzoo beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.