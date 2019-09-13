Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 58.24 N/A -0.37 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.71 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moxian Inc. and JMU Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Risk and Volatility

Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, JMU Limited’s beta is -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares and 1.3% of JMU Limited shares. Insiders held 56.13% of Moxian Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of JMU Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Moxian Inc. was less bullish than JMU Limited.

Summary

Moxian Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors JMU Limited.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.