Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Both Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 50.71 N/A -0.37 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 222 4.89 N/A 6.97 34.28

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

Meanwhile, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s consensus target price is $298.22, while its potential upside is 17.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moxian Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 99%. Insiders owned roughly 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

Summary

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.