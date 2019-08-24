Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) Forms $1.69 Double Bottom; Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Shorts Down By 4.64%

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) formed double bottom with $1.57 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.69 share price. Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) has $22.77M valuation. The stock increased 11.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 14,391 shares traded. Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has declined 77.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.65% the S&P500.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) had a decrease of 4.64% in short interest. ABEO’s SI was 6.61 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.64% from 6.94 million shares previously. With 583,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s short sellers to cover ABEO’s short positions. The SI to Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.66%. The stock decreased 10.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 488,223 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 81.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS SAYS WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 WAS FILED FEB. 21; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA – FDA GRANTED REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION TO ABO-102, CO’S GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF SANFILIPPO SYNDROME TYPE A; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – TIM MILLER CONTINUES AS PRESIDENT AND ASSUMES CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER ROLE; 15/03/2018 Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in CLN1 Disease; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS – TIMOTHY J. MILLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND ASSUME POSITION OF CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Carsten Thiel as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abeona Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $90.25 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

More notable recent Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abeona Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collision With Reality Sends Abeona Stock Spiraling Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abeona Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from the ABO-102 Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in MPS IIIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics has $30 highest and $200 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 838.25% above currents $1.83 stock price. Abeona Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ABEO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $30 target.