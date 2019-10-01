Movado Group (MOV) Valuation Declined While Ancora Advisors Lifted Position; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding Has Boosted by Pacifica Capital Investments Llc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 94.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The hedge fund held 25,039 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, up from 12,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 177,072 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 435,479 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com (NYSE:BX) by 17,612 shares to 124,272 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,733 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sector Dividend Do (SDOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MOV shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.68 million shares or 0.47% less from 15.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 290,482 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Ltd. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 4,680 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,468 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp holds 0.01% or 6,314 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,787 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,727 shares. 1,073 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 10,355 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 29,735 were accumulated by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 6,031 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 39,878 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $63,790 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa holds 2,194 shares. 78,308 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 10,803 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 92,821 shares. Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 814,083 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2,608 shares. Girard Prns reported 0.18% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 3,086 shares. Kbc Nv reported 41,840 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.59 million shares. First Personal Ser reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arcadia Inv Corp Mi holds 150 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 777,295 shares.