Movado Group (MOV) Holding Maintained by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) Lifted by $5.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 191,793 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA)

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc. (MOV) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,153 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 162,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 118,727 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Shares for $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13. On Friday, March 22 the insider Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 70,625 shares. 500,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has 122,581 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 426,902 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc invested 0.09% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 11,440 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 2.78M shares. Citigroup reported 19,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 47,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 248,382 shares or 0% of the stock. American Gru owns 35,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 49,714 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability.

