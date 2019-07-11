Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Reaches $26.48 After 5.00% Up Move; 4 Analysts Bullish Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

The stock of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 69,003 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $604.19 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $27.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MOV worth $30.21 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. BTIG Research initiated Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Monday, February 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $25 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. JMP Securities maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Friday, March 1. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) latest ratings:

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $604.19 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.18 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Natl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 287,117 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 16,555 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,203 shares. 140,727 are held by American Century. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 258,279 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 12,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 24,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0% or 28,600 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc reported 25,571 shares. Northern Trust has 455,034 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 879,515 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD'S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden's Victoria Park; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4.55M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 5.25M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 15,471 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.01% stake. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny invested in 42,145 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 123,924 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 22 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 47,266 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 325,049 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 450,736 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.1% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.