Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Reaches $23.34 After 4.00% Down Move; Costamare (CMRE) Shorts Raised By 16.93%

The stock of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 105,122 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $536.93 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $22.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MOV worth $21.48M less.

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) had an increase of 16.93% in short interest. CMRE’s SI was 1.85M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.93% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 276,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)’s short sellers to cover CMRE’s short positions. The SI to Costamare Inc’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 350,418 shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $63,790 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Reznik Maurice S bought $63,790.

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Movado unveils new smartwatch line – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, PVH, and Five Below Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $536.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.18 per share. MOV’s profit will be $23.69 million for 5.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.68 million shares or 0.47% less from 15.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 9,174 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 520,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management reported 589 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 143 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 29,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 10,355 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 276,115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 25,831 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 31,638 shares. Alphaone Invest Service Ltd Liability accumulated 0.51% or 24,110 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 76,750 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).