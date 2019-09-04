Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Reaches $21.58 After 8.00% Up Move; Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund Has 1.23 Sentiment

The stock of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 160,845 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO 4Q ADJ EPS 52C; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRANDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $490.59 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $23.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MOV worth $39.25M more.

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 13 cut down and sold their positions in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $490.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.18 per share. MOV’s profit will be $23.42 million for 5.24 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 25,831 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 10,616 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,291 shares. Ariel Investments reported 196,400 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 12,609 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Systematic Management L P invested 0.06% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Voya Llc holds 25,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 418,534 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $213.72 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.