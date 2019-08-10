Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) EPS Estimated At $0.49; DOWNER EDI LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (DNERF) SI Decreased By 83.61%

DOWNER EDI LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (OTCMKTS:DNERF) had a decrease of 83.61% in short interest. DNERF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.61% from 6,100 shares previously. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report $0.49 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MOV’s profit would be $11.29 million giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Movado Group, Inc.’s analysts see 104.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 117,911 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M

More news for Downer EDI Limited (OTCMKTS:DNERF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Kingsmen Creatives: Buying Opportunity Ahead Of The Hasbro Boost – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Downer EDI, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services well-known provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Utilities segment plans, designs, constructs, operates, maintains, manages, and decommissions power and gas network assets, as well as operates in the renewable energy business; provides pipeline bursting and civil maintenance solutions for municipal and industrial water users; and designs, builds, and maintains wind farms and turbine sites, and solar farms.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $564.72 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management reported 204,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Pub Sector Pension Board has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Wellington Mngmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,900 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,682 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 9,650 shares. Eulav Asset has 0.04% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Spark Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Swiss National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Tci Wealth invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).