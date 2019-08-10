Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.01% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.