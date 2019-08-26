Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.01% and 17.9% respectively. About 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 37.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.