Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

Both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 3 0.19 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Covia Holdings Corporation’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential downside is -6.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was less bearish than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.