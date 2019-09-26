Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

We are contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Cameco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.1% of Cameco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cameco Corporation.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.