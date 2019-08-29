Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) Reaches $0.81 52-Week Low; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Among 3 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thomson Reuters has $8000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $73.33’s average target is 7.08% above currents $68.48 stock price. Thomson Reuters had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of TRI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 29. See Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.76 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.81 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $168.19 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.09 million less. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.0204 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8096. About 17,866 shares traded. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has declined 64.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MPVD News: 11/04/2018 – KENNADY DIAMONDS – CO, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS RECEIVED FINAL APPROVAL OF ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE FOR THEIR PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION; 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Reports Year End 2017 Statement of Estimated Mineral Reserves and Resources and Files Technical; 15/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Announces The Appointment Of Stuart Brown As Incoming President And CEO; 15/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Names Stuart Brown as New President and CEO, Effective July 1; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – CO, KENNADY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE CLOSING OF THE ARRANGEMENT TO OCCUR ON APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS-ASSUMING ALL APPROVALS ARE OBTAINED, CO AND KENNADY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT TO OCCUR ON APRIL 13, 2018; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 15/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC MPVD.TO – STUART BROWN’S APPOINTMENT AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC QTRLY SHR $0.00

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 505,206 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 61.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY TRADE BALANCE $ +33.74 BLN (REUTERS POLL $ +0.6 BLN); 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk rethinks ‘bonehead’ call as ‘foolish’; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Uber disabled emergency braking system in self-driving crash: NTSB; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Musk vs. Buffett; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Fortnite fun; 05/04/2018 – EURO ZONE FEB RETAIL SALES 0.1 PCT M/M – EUROSTAT (REUTERS POLL FORECAST 0.5 PCT); 19/04/2018 – Shire pops 8% after Reuters reports that Allergan is in talks to acquire the company, competing against Takeda; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump honors retired SEAL with medal of honor; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.16, REV VIEW $504.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal

More notable recent Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thomson Reuters Announces Annual Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LSE seals $27B deal for Refinitiv – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Thomson Reuters Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 215,541 shares or 46.72% less from 404,560 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 98,585 shares stake. Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) reported 411 shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.32% or 83,274 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 29,210 shares.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company has market cap of $168.19 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000.

More notable recent Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mountain Province Diamonds Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) CEO Stuart Brown on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Province no longer meets Nasdaq listing requirements – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2018.