Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Comparison side by side

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.31 N/A 4.66 4.52

Demonstrates Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 average target price and a 74.94% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.91%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.