Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Contrasting side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Livent Corporation 11 2.41 N/A 0.83 9.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Livent Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Livent Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Livent Corporation is $13, which is potential 80.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 30.91% are Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Livent Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 3.74% 9.9% 2.78% -35.47% -57.31% -22.73% Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Livent Corporation.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.