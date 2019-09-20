Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Comparison side by side

Both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.07 N/A 1.93 8.31

Demonstrates Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of CONSOL Coal Resources LP is $16, which is potential 21.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares and 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares. Insiders owned 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was more bearish than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.