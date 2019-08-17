Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.43 N/A 3.50 13.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and BHP Group’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and BHP Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.01% and 4.6%. Insiders held roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BHP Group beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.