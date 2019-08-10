Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Upped Pentair Plc (PNR) Position by $4.42 Million as Market Value Declined; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 148,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 92,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 241,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 10,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 59,223 shares. 154 are held by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 27 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 51,384 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 11,712 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 74,008 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 56,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 190,294 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. 84,401 shares were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A, worth $6.14M on Tuesday, February 12. FPR PARTNERS LLC had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87 million.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares to 395,590 shares, valued at $44.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

