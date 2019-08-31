Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Upped Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding by $4.42 Million as Shares Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Position by $348,887 as Share Price Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 890,853 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 354,288 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,355 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smithfield Trust has 3,899 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 40,350 shares. 1,070 were reported by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. 326 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Haverford Trust Com reported 0.47% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 227,142 shares. Novare Llc holds 32,222 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Company holds 1.89% or 69,300 shares in its portfolio. 1,340 were accumulated by Nbt Bank & Trust N A. Qs Invsts owns 31,432 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 125,329 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 23,942 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 124,121 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 23,460 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mairs Power reported 0.89% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 574,651 shares. 28,516 are owned by Element Cap Mngmt Lc. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 212,947 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Management holds 0.61% or 76,926 shares. Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 408,169 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 566,075 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

