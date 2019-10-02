Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Upped Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position; Vivus (VVUS) Shorts Lowered By 3.98%

Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS) had a decrease of 3.98% in short interest. VVUS’s SI was 540,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.98% from 562,600 shares previously. With 44,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Vivus Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s short sellers to cover VVUS’s short positions. The SI to Vivus Inc’s float is 5.66%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 2,530 shares traded. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has declined 51.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 30/04/2018 – VIVUS: Kenneth Suh Will Continue as Pres and CEO of Willow Biopharma; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS PACT TO BUY ALL PRODUCT RIGHTS FOR PANCREAZE®; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q REV. $11.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Enters $120M Senior Secured Note Purchase Agreement With Funds Managed by Athyrium; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: NEW CAPITAL TO BE USED TO PURCHASE PANCREAZE; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE RANBAXY INC/SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES INC; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q Loss $10.7M

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc acquired 3,241 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 197,801 shares with $20.69M value, up from 194,560 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $6.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 12,209 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 19,847 shares to 219,780 valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 68,374 shares and now owns 327,216 shares. Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,489 are held by Ww Asset Management Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 19,750 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 39,352 shares. Sageworth Company holds 190 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Sivik Glob Health Ltd Liability Corporation. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Oakbrook Invs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc accumulated 27,360 shares. Principal Finance has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 20,455 shares. Paloma Management has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 3,939 shares. Burney has 4,504 shares. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 9,093 shares. Fort LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 22,557 shares. Whittier accumulated 500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 17.33% above currents $102.7 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company has market cap of $39.28 million. The firm offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension.

More notable recent VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 93% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K VIVUS INC For: Sep 05 – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VIVUS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VVUS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.