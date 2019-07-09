Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Anheuser-busch Companies Has 1.27 Sentiment

Anheuser-busch Companies LLC (BUD) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 185 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 146 cut down and sold stock positions in Anheuser-busch Companies LLC. The investment professionals in our database now have: 72.00 million shares, up from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anheuser-busch Companies LLC in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 98 Increased: 124 New Position: 61.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 103,306 shares with $35.33 million value, down from 107,327 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $38.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $374.3. About 355,950 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76M for 30.58 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 285 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.25% stake. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp reported 0.04% stake. Salem Counselors Inc invested in 12,528 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,527 shares. Fenimore Asset Management owns 4,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 157 shares. Cleararc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,500 shares. Torray Ltd Co reported 2.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,234 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Co invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 19,700 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc has 2,146 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri invested 0.57% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. The insider Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ROP in report on Monday, February 4 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc holds 38.33% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for 762,997 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 76,429 shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manikay Partners Llc has 5.61% invested in the company for 542,000 shares. The Texas-based Academy Capital Management Inc Tx has invested 5.41% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $179.08 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio.