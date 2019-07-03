Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) Increased by $4.42 Million; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, Holder Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $410,726

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 50,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.83. About 874,670 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,177 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. Argent Trust Company has 20,407 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 869,391 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 164,714 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Llc holds 51,079 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Corporation stated it has 326,133 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 31,725 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 89,844 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 70,497 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,055 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 60,640 were accumulated by American International Inc. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.03% or 6,893 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 2,300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares to 608,092 shares, valued at $53.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.