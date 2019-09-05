Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Valuation Rose; Allstate Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 3,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 33,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $293.23. About 8.57 million shares traded or 25.38% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $375.66. About 269,543 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 29.53 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 461,268 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 14,665 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gamco Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 36,800 shares. Saturna Cap accumulated 1,300 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 0.03% or 920 shares. Us Bank De reported 36,030 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.25% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny holds 292,026 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 34,042 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor Inc. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.37% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,189 shares to 113,820 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 9,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,545 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

