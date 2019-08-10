Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Position By $1.37 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 103,306 shares with $35.33 million value, down from 107,327 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 341,711 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 4.00M shares with $105.72 million value, down from 4.35M last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,915 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,064 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co has 554 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 0.69% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 49,657 shares. Buckingham Cap Management invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,585 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Maple Mgmt owns 41,316 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 808 shares. Sageworth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 31,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Laurion Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 67,139 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 16,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp owns 0.48% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.95M shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.61 million shares. Macquarie Gru reported 96,636 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 5.00M shares. 1,079 are held by Daiwa. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 698,000 shares. Oakworth invested in 318 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 735,594 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,187 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27.

