Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.37 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake in Alliant (LNT) as Stock Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 942,220 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 28.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

