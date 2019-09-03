Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted Position in Pentair Plc (PNR); As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (ITUB) Valuation Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (ITUB) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 789,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 4.74 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 92,504 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 48,464 shares to 244,669 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 462,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares to 79,907 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).