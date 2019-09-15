Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increases Holding in Ugi New (UGI); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Trimmed Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 45,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 382,850 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 337,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.05 million shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,767 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, down from 105,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 25,227 shares to 317,325 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,780 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 40,720 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 5,700 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Bessemer Gp holds 322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has 2.10 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 6,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 152 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,381 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,750 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company owns 600 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,199 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 103,506 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney shoulders blame on tepid ‘Star Wars’ attraction launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney to Open 25 Store-in-Store Locations at Target – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.