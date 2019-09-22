Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Rpm Intl (RPM) Position by $1.29 Million as Shares Rose; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Green Valley Investors Increased Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 21,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 372,536 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 351,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.42 million shares traded or 103.43% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11 million shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Com reported 721,314 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.17% or 298,841 shares in its portfolio. Security National Co holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 18,090 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 234 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 24,750 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 46,216 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.4% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The New York-based Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hightower Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Synovus Financial accumulated 0.03% or 7,489 shares. Century invested in 447,613 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc by 39,929 shares to 240,241 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 73,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,115 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

