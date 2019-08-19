Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Its Stake in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $4.24 Million as Share Value Rose; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Raised by $4.51 Million Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 361,544 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares to 92,535 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,228 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 8,119 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 10,490 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 122,600 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce stated it has 149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 45,264 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 9,187 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Yorktown Management & Rech Com invested in 0.11% or 3,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 23,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 44,855 shares. Markel has 123,000 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 4,232 shares in its portfolio. 554,227 are held by Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 24,648 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc reported 31,167 shares. Arrow Corporation owns 8,930 shares. Shellback Capital LP reported 95,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 5,717 shares. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ent Fin Serv Corp owns 63 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 13,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.