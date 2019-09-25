Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (CBYDF) Shorts Raised By 100%

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc acquired 233,590 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 465,948 shares with $15.19M value, up from 232,358 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CBYDF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. CBYDF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD VTG SH ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:CBYDF)’s short sellers to cover CBYDF’s short positions. It closed at $13.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited markets and distributes spirits and imported wines. The company has market cap of $370.41 million. It portfolio includes brands, such as J.P. It has a 18.93 P/E ratio. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, and McGuinness liqueurs; international brands, including ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, KahlÃºa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 311,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 131,881 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 0% or 3,868 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.9% or 38,236 shares. Sns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Qs Lc reported 12,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning Limited Liability reported 1.20M shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 42,150 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 28,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 238,968 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 198,700 shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 57,648 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $31.7 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 25,227 shares to 317,325 valued at $14.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 41,751 shares and now owns 349,313 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.