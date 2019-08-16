Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $858,000 as Shares Rose; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Declined, 1492 Capital Management Boosted Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 3.07M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.99. About 5.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 56,897 shares. 94,445 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 62,703 shares. Hodges Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 49,650 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sei Investments Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160,047 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 269,053 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 9,978 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 43,667 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). At Bancorporation stated it has 30,199 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Com stated it has 15,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,904 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

