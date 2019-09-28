Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) as Stock Price Rose; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 176,222 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 22,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 340,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32M, up from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 279,959 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.