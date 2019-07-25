Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Pentair Plc (PNR) Position By $4.42 Million; TOPPAN PRINTING LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TONPF) SI Increased By 18.12%

TOPPAN PRINTING LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TONPF) had an increase of 18.12% in short interest. TONPF’s SI was 101,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.12% from 86,100 shares previously. It closed at $15.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 27.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc acquired 100,466 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 12.98%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 471,032 shares with $20.97M value, up from 370,566 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 970,294 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,950 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Washington Trust Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ameritas invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ajo LP reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Dupont Cap Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 15,761 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 151,798 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Com holds 0.54% or 29,603 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.07% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Putnam Investments Llc reported 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 626 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Frykman Karl R. sold $422,748.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 5,134 shares to 153,228 valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 2,904 shares and now owns 395,590 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. develops various solutions based on its printing technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Information & Communication, Living & Industry, and Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. It makes and sells small-and medium-sized TFT LCDs and organic EL displays, calendars, plastic products, lithium-ion battery packaging materials, printing inks and chemical products, display-related and semiconductor-related products, corrugated fiberboard products, surface treatment films, packaging products, and plastic containers.