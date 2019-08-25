Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised By $1.50 Million Its Cummins Com (CMI) Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 120.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 9,579 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 17,512 shares with $2.77M value, up from 7,933 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $22.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc holds 103,306 shares with $35.33M value, down from 107,327 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 7,550 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 17,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca, a California-based fund reported 50,715 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 9,234 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested in 0.13% or 648,096 shares. 36,030 were reported by Us State Bank De. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 673 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 172,500 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 168 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 175,542 shares. Mai Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,839 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,202 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group holds 0.19% or 13,741 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,569 shares. Rech invested in 38 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.59% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,689 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company invested in 0.07% or 16,319 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 10,820 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Field Main Comml Bank has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,533 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital has invested 0.65% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parsec, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,736 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 710,663 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 13.36% above currents $142.02 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

